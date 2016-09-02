Edition:
United Kingdom

Meeting of the Trekkies

Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
1 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Joe Desimone, 10, pretends to fire a phaser at an alien. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Joe Desimone, 10, pretends to fire a phaser at an alien. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
2 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A man checks his phone Star Trek in the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man checks his phone Star Trek in the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A man's Star Trek uniform is seen. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man's Star Trek uniform is seen. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A man poses with people dressed as characters from various Star Trek television shows. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man poses with people dressed as characters from various Star Trek television shows. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A man looks at models of Star Trek ships for purchase. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man looks at models of Star Trek ships for purchase. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
6 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Star Trek fan Nadia Tyler (L) poses for a picture with a man cosplaying the character Scotty from the original Star Trek series. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Star Trek fan Nadia Tyler (L) poses for a picture with a man cosplaying the character Scotty from the original Star Trek series. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
7 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A boy plays with a model of a ship. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A boy plays with a model of a ship. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
8 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

A Star Trek fan walks through the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A Star Trek fan walks through the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Star Trek uniforms sit on display for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Star Trek uniforms sit on display for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 11
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016

Star Trek fan Quinn Raymond poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Star Trek fan Quinn Raymond poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 11

Meeting of the Trekkies

Meeting of the Trekkies Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Venice Film Festival Opens

Venice Film Festival Opens
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »