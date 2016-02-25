Memorable Oscar quotes
"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights. It's our time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America." Best...more
"When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself because I felt weird and I felt different and I felt like I did not belong. And now I'm standing here and, so, I would like for this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she's weird or...more
"When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid. " Best supporting actress Lupita Nyong'o for 12 Years a Slave, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"I just said to Matt, losing would suck and winning would be really scary and it's really, really scary." Best Original Screenplay winners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"Tom Cruise, I love you brother, I love you man... Everybody who was involved with this, I love you, I love you, I love you" Best Supporting Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. for Jerry Maguire, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
"You rocked my life... Thank you life, thank you love and it is true there is some angels in this city" Best Actress Marion Cotillard for La Vie en Rose, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"We live in a time when we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons. We are against this war Mr Bush. Shame on you. Shame on you!," Best Documentary Feature winner Michael Moore for Bowling for Columbine, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
"I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before, I think I was probably eight years old and staring into the bathroom mirror. And this would've been a shampoo bottle. Well, it's not a shampoo bottle now!" Best Actress Kate Winslet...more
"This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the woman that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox and it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now...more
"Thank you. Thank you. You commie, homo-loving sons-of-guns. I did not expect this, but I, and I want it to be very clear, that I do know how hard I make it to appreciate me often." Best Actor Sean Penn for Milk, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I would not be standing here if it weren't for two very important men in my life... my high school drama teacher, who taught me 'To act well the part, there all the glory lies,' and one of my classmates... Two of the finest gay Americans, two...more
"My earthly guardian angel Mary Wigmore and especially to my father Bruce Paltrow who has surmounted any surmountable obstacles this year. I love you more than anything in the world. And to my grandpa Buster, who almost made it here tonight, but...more
"I have a television so I'm going to spend some time here to tell you some things and Sir, you are doing a great job but you're so quick with that stick so why don't you sit? Because I may never be here again". Best Actress Julia Roberts for Erin...more
"I'm in shock. And I'm so in love with my brother right now, he just held me and said he loved me." Best Supporting Actress Angelina Jolie for Girl, Interrupted, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I don't know what I did in this life to deserve all of this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a dream." Best Actress Hilary Swank for Million Dollar Baby, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"For anybody who's on the down side of advantage and relying purely on courage, it's possible. Best Actor Russell Crowe for Gladiator, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I don't have a sense of entitlement or that I deserve this. You'd be surprised at the lack of competition between nominees - I think a lot of it's imposed from the outside. Can I have my champagne now?" Best Supporting Actress Cate Blanchett for...more
"Two birds with one night... Forty years I been chasing Sidney (Poitier) they finally give it to me, what do they do? They give it to him the same night." Best Actor Denzel Washington for Training Day, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"There's a lot of young guys coming along, but I'd like to say to the various financiers, don't forget the senior guys. The senior guys and gals are there, willing to do their best work for you." Best Director Clint Eastwood for Million Dollar Baby,...more
"Give it up for Ray Charles and his beautiful legacy. And thank you, Ray Charles for living." Best Actor Jamie Foxx for Ray, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"Oh, wow. This is the best drink of water after the longest drought of my life." Best Director and Best Picture winner Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell
"I am not able to express all my gratitude because now, my body is in tumult because it is a colossal moment of joy. ... I would like to be Jupiter. And kidnap everybody and lie down in the firmament making love to everybody because I don't know how...more
"I am the king of the world." Best Director James Cameron for Titanic, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, again?' You know. But, whatever." Best actress Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?" Best Supporting Actor Christopher Plummer for The Beginners, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" Best Actress Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"Roxy Sorkin, your father just won the Academy Award. I'm going to have to insist on some respect from your guinea pig." Best Adapted Screenplay winner Aaron Sorkin for The Social Network, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"When I watched Kate (Winslet) win (the same award) two years ago, it looked so f**king easy!" Best Supporting Actress Melissa Leo for The Fighter, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
"I know you're only standing up because you feel bad that I fell." Best Actress Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
