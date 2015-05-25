Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 25, 2015 | 8:31pm BST

Memorial Day

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 17
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 17
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 17
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 17
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 17
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 17
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 17
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 17
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National...more

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 17
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 17
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 17
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
A month of devastation

A month of devastation

Next Slideshows

A month of devastation

A month of devastation

Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.

25 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 May 2015
Oil spill in California

Oil spill in California

The aftermath of the pipeline rupture near Santa Barbara.

22 May 2015
Resettling the Rohingya

Resettling the Rohingya

Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.

22 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

London Marathon

London Marathon

Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures