Memorials to 9/11

Sam Pulia, mayor of Westerchester, IL, and a former police officer of the same town, salutes the name of his cousin, New York firefighter Thomas Anthony Casoria, who was killed in the South Tower, prior to the the memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool

