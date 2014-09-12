Memorials to 9/11
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/Pool
A man watches the "Tribute in Light" illuminated next to the Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, from Bayonne, New Jersey, September 11, 2014....more
President Barack Obama listens to to proceedings during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A photograph and message for fallen New York City Firefighter Scott A Larson along with flowers are seen left on his inscribed name at the edge of the north pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York,...more
A woman who did not wish to be identified pauses at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A firefighter memorial bagpiper visits the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman places a flower in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
Members of the DeBlase family make a rubbing of their lost loved one James V. DeBlase during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Sabo/Pool
A family stands at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
President Barack Obama pauses during a moment of silence at the Pentagon in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jersey City firefighters attend a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man and woman reflect at the Pentagon Memorial before ceremonies for those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
New Jersey police officers stand guard near the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter bagpiper attends a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial during the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sam Pulia, mayor of Westerchester, IL, and a former police officer of the same town, salutes the name of his cousin, New York firefighter Thomas Anthony Casoria, who was killed in the South Tower, prior to the the memorial observances held at the...more
White roses are seen placed in an inscribed name along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11 2014. REUTERS/Justin Lane/POOL
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eileen Esquilin hugs her husband Joe Irizarry while mourning the loss of her brother Ruben Esquilin Jr during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/POOL
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial ahead of the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Three-year-old Charlie Lewis holds his mother Lauren's hand near some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman watches the Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A close up of the 9/11 memorial in Exchange Place, New Jersey September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People hang a memorial U.S. national flag outside the New York Fire Department Engine Company and Ladder Company 10 near the 9/11 Memorial site, ahead of the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, in New York, September 10, 2014. ...more
A man photographs the three Congressional Gold Medals to honor the Fallen Heroes of 9/11 on Capitol Hill in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the New York City Fire Department Engine Company 10, located across from the World Trade Center site and the National 9/11 Memorial, hang a U.S. national flag and wreath on an outside wall of their station ahead of the 13th anniversary of...more
An American flag is seen in the plaque of names on the edge of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The One World Trade Center building is seen from the 9/11 Memorial site in New York, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People look out over some of the 2,977 flags laid out to signify the people who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during a remembrance event on the campus of Cuyamaca College in El...more
Next Slideshows
Guerilla training in Ukraine
Pro-Ukrainian fighters train in guerrilla tactics in the event of Russian invasion.
The Apple Watch
Apple unveils the Apple Watch.
Behind ISIL lines
Life in areas controlled by the Islamic State.
Ceasefire in Ukraine
A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds raising hopes for a peace drive.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats
The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.