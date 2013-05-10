Men fall from building inferno
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT. Onlookers watche firefighters trying to put out the fire from a burning building in central Lahore, Pakistan, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At...more
A man sits on the window of a burning building before falling from it, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man (C) who just left a burning building is comforted by bystanders, in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two men wait to be saved from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man gestures toward a rescue helicopter as it approaches a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man is saved by a helicopter from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as a rescue helicopter saves people from the roof of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man who just left a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People cry as rescue workers try to save people trapped inside a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man (C) saved from a burning building in central Lahore is comforted by bystanders May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as rescue workers try to save people from a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
