Mennonites in Mexico

Friday, December 07, 2012

Members of a family from a Mennonite community pose for a photograph at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. More than a century after Mennonite farmers left Russia for North America in search of new lands and religious freedom, hundreds of their descendants in Mexico are thinking about completing the circle. Shortage of farmland, drought and conflict with rivals have made some Mennonites in northern Mexico wonder if the best way of providing for their families is to go back to the plains of eastern Europe their ancestors left in the 19th century. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community slices bread for breakfast as her family members stand near her at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community slices bread for breakfast as her family members stand near her at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A family from a Mennonite community pray before breakfast at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A family from a Mennonite community pray before breakfast at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community stands outside her house in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community stands outside her house in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community milks a cow in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community milks a cow in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community pours milk into a bucket in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community pours milk into a bucket in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman sweeps a porch at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman sweeps a porch at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Girls eat cucumber at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Girls eat cucumber at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A boy from a Mennonite community rides on a trailer in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A boy from a Mennonite community rides on a trailer in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A farmer from a Mennonite community stands inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A farmer from a Mennonite community stands inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community works at a pizza parlor run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman from a Mennonite community works at a pizza parlor run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women from a Mennonite community work at a pizza parlour run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women from a Mennonite community work at a pizza parlour run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girls holds a basket at a supermarket at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girls holds a basket at a supermarket at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva plays with her hair at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva plays with her hair at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A boy from the Mennonite community reads the bible at his school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A boy from the Mennonite community reads the bible at his school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children from a Mennonite community attend a class at their school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Children from a Mennonite community attend a class at their school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Girls stand outside a house at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Girls stand outside a house at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of a family from a Mennonite community stand outside their garage in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of a family from a Mennonite community stand outside their garage in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva (L) prepares cookies while her daughter Agatha looks at her mobile phone in their kitchen in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva (L) prepares cookies while her daughter Agatha looks at her mobile phone in their kitchen in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva pours eggs into a cup before preparing cookies in her kitchen at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva pours eggs into a cup before preparing cookies in her kitchen at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Catalina Bergen (L) and her sister Helena pose for a photograph inside a store at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua. February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Catalina Bergen (L) and her sister Helena pose for a photograph inside a store at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua. February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women from the Mennonite community leave church after attending Sunday mass in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women from the Mennonite community leave church after attending Sunday mass in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Agatha (C) uses her mobile phone as her sisters (L to R) Ana, Elena, Catalina and Margarita surround her outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Agatha (C) uses her mobile phone as her sisters (L to R) Ana, Elena, Catalina and Margarita surround her outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena (L) and her sister Lizbeth pose for a photograph outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena (L) and her sister Lizbeth pose for a photograph outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(LtoR, upper row) Ana, Agatha, Catalina, (LtoR, lower row) Helena, Eva, Margarita, Isaac and Juan pose for a photograph in the living room of their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

(LtoR, upper row) Ana, Agatha, Catalina, (LtoR, lower row) Helena, Eva, Margarita, Isaac and Juan pose for a photograph in the living room of their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena poses for a photograph inside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena poses for a photograph inside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Juan (L) plays with a Nintendo DS next to his brother Isaac (C) and sister Eva as a digital photo frame sits on the table at their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Juan (L) plays with a Nintendo DS next to his brother Isaac (C) and sister Eva as a digital photo frame sits on the table at their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva (L) and her brother Juan look at their sisters standing outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Eva (L) and her brother Juan look at their sisters standing outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People leave the church after attending Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People leave the church after attending Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman stands outside the church of the Mennonite community in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman stands outside the church of the Mennonite community in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women attend Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women attend Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena walks outside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Helena walks outside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl plays on a swing at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl plays on a swing at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Two boys play near their homes at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Two boys play near their homes at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl sits on a tractor at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A girl sits on a tractor at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman takes down the laundry at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman takes down the laundry at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Agricultural equipment, trucks and laundry are seen outside a home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Agricultural equipment, trucks and laundry are seen outside a home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mennonites in Mexico

