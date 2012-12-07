Mennonites in Mexico

Members of a family from a Mennonite community pose for a photograph at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. More than a century after Mennonite farmers left Russia for North America in search of new lands and religious freedom, hundreds of their descendants in Mexico are thinking about completing the circle. Shortage of farmland, drought and conflict with rivals have made some Mennonites in northern Mexico wonder if the best way of providing for their families is to go back to the plains of eastern Europe their ancestors left in the 19th century. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez