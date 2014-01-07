Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 1:35pm GMT

Menswear, London-style

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model has his hair sprayed backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has his hair sprayed backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has his hair sprayed backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model stands backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model stands backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model stands backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 20
<p>Assistants dress a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Assistants dress a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Assistants dress a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models present creations from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
14 / 20
<p>Dressers remove a jumper from a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Dressers remove a jumper from a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Dressers remove a jumper from a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models wear protective shoe covers on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. The wet catwalk was caused from an artificial rain shower which was part of the show's finale. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models wear protective shoe covers on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. The wet catwalk was caused from an artificial rain...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models wear protective shoe covers on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. The wet catwalk was caused from an artificial rain shower which was part of the show's finale. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Acrobatic feats

Acrobatic feats

Next Slideshows

Acrobatic feats

Acrobatic feats

Mesmerizing scenes from Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil in London.

06 Jan 2014
Beyonce on top

Beyonce on top

As Beyonce claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week running, a look back at her career from Destiny's Child to Mrs. Carter.

04 Jan 2014
Most searched celebrities of 2013

Most searched celebrities of 2013

The celebrities that people searched for most last year, according to Google.

02 Jan 2014
Miley on stage

Miley on stage

The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.

02 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast