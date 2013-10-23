Merkel on the phone
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels,...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
