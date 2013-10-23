Edition:
Merkel on the phone

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/Pool</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels, October 23, 2011.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009.

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011.

<p>A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz</p>

A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010.

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009.

<p>Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004.

