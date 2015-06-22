Mermaid parade
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and allow artistic...more
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant buys food while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants use portable restrooms during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade enter a subway station in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A baby and her mother take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant poses for a picture while he takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant sticks his tongue out during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.
Summer solstice
Revelers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
Michelle Obama's European vacation
Michelle Obama and her daughters take a trip to Europe.
Battle of Waterloo
Kings and commoners gather at Waterloo to mark Napoleon's last battle.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.