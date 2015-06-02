Edition:
MERS outbreak in South Korea

A health worker with protective suits sitting with people (R) who came into close contact with a South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A health worker with protective suits sitting with people (R) who came into close contact with a South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hospital workers stand in front of a quarantine area set up at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hospital workers stand in front of a quarantine area set up at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A medical personnel in a protection suit poses in front of an ICU room as she briefs the media, at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A medical personnel in a protection suit poses in front of an ICU room as she briefs the media, at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/China Daily
People who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security personnel adjust their masks outside an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Security personnel adjust their masks outside an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/China Daily
A police with mask stands guard outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A police with mask stands guard outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 29, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A boy wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A quarantine officer checks the body temperature of a passenger as they walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A quarantine officer checks the body temperature of a passenger as they walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS wait for train at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS wait for train at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (unseen) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (unseen) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS gather upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS gather upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (not pictured) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (not pictured) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Medical personnel walk past inside the door of an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Medical personnel walk past inside the door of an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen wearing mask sit in a tent outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Policemen wearing mask sit in a tent outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
