MERS outbreak in South Korea
An elementary school student wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS, receives a temperature check at an elementary school in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers in full protective gear disinfect the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS are reflected on mirrors in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers wearing masks disinfect the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS sit inside a train in Seoul, South Korea, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A worker in a full protective gear disinfects the interior of a subway train at a Seoul Metro's railway vehicle base in Goyang, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Airport staff wait for arriving passengers for a temperature check at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, as a cautionary measure against MERS, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je looks at a negative pressure isolation room (shown on the monitor) during a drill, as part of preparations in the event of an outbreak of MERS, at the Taipei City Hospital Chunghsin Branch in Taipei, Taiwan, June 4, 2015....more
A health worker with protective suits sitting with people (R) who came into close contact with a South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30,...more
A Chinese tourist wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS poses for photographs as men wearing traditional dress perform the daily reenactment of the changing of the Royal Guards, at the main entrance of the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul,...more
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hospital workers stand in front of a quarantine area set up at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A flight passenger from Busan, South Korea, receives a temperature check upon her arrival at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A medical personnel in a protection suit poses in front of an ICU room as she briefs the media, at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient arrive at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Security personnel adjust their masks outside an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A police with mask stands guard outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the South Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy wearing a mask to prevent contracting MERS walks past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A quarantine officer checks the body temperature of a passenger as they walk past a thermal imaging camera at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS wait for train at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (unseen) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS gather upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting MERS walk past a thermal imaging camera (not pictured) at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Medical personnel walk past inside the door of an ICU room at a hospital where a South Korean MERS patient is being quarantined and treated, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen wearing mask sit in a tent outside Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung, where people who came into close contact with the Korean MERS patient will spend two weeks in quarantine, in Hong Kong, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A military policeman wearing a mask as a precaution against contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) stands guard at the entrance of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Military officials wearing masks as a precaution against contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) check the body temperature of visitors sitting inside their car at the entrance of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 9, 2015. ...more
