Meryl Streep winning awards

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep delivers a speech after she was presented with the Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during a ceremony at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep reacts after she was presented with the Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement during a ceremony at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture - Drama for her work in "The Iron Lady" following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep celebrates after winning the Best Actress award for "The Iron Lady" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards in London February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama for "The Iron Lady," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

President Obama delivers remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors Reception at the White House, December 4, 2011. The honorees are (L-R) Broadway actress Barbara Cook, singer and songwriter Neil Diamond, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, jazz musician Sonny Rollins and actress Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep gestures as she accepts an honorary degree during Harvard University's 359th Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep holds the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical for "Julie & Julia" at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep, winner for best actress for her work in "Julie & Julia", poses with her award backstage at the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep reacts after her tie win for best actress for her role in "Julie & Julia' at the 15th Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Doubt" at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep receives the Donostia Award for lifetime achievement at the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep holds her award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture for her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada' at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep poses with the 2006 Coolidge Award, given to her in honor of her lifetime of work, at the Coolidge Corner Theater in Massachusetts, April 5, 2006. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep holds her Emmy after winning for best lead actress in a miniseries or movie, for "Angels in America," during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 19, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries during the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, February 22, 2004. Streep won for her role in "Angels in America." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep poses after she received an award of honor at the French Cesar film ceremony in Paris, February 22, 2003. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep acknowledeges the applause of the audience as she receives an award of honor at the french Cesar film ceremony in Paris, February 22, 2003. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep holds up her Best Supporting Actress award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 19, 2003. Streep won the award for her role in "Adaptation." REUTERS/Andy Clark

Meryl Streep winning awards

