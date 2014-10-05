Messages of support
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of...more
