Pictures | Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 10:40pm GMT

Messi wins Ballon d'Or

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. with their World Player of the Year awards during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. with their World Player of the Year awards during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. with their World Player of the Year awards during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with other laureates during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with other laureates during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award ceremony.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina poses with other laureates during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
(L-R) Ceremony's host British actor James Nesbitt takes a selfie with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, FFC Frankfurt's Celia Sasic of Germany and FC Barcelona's Neymar of Brazil during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

(L-R) Ceremony's host British actor James Nesbitt takes a selfie with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, FFC Frankfurt's Celia Sasic of Germany and FC Barcelona's Neymar of Brazil during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
(L-R) Ceremony's host British actor James Nesbitt takes a selfie with Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, FFC Frankfurt's Celia Sasic of Germany and FC Barcelona's Neymar of Brazil during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Leona Lewis performs during the Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Leona Lewis performs during the Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Leona Lewis performs during the Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off of the stage during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off of the stage during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off of the stage during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA women coach of the year Jill Ellis of the U.S. holds her award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA women coach of the year Jill Ellis of the U.S. holds her award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FIFA women coach of the year Jill Ellis of the U.S. holds her award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winners of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI 2015 pose with their trophies. Pictured (L-R back row) Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta. ( L-R front row) Luka Modric, Paul Pogba, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Winners of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI 2015 pose with their trophies. Pictured (L-R back row) Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta. ( L-R front row) Luka Modric, Paul Pogba, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Winners of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI 2015 pose with their trophies. Pictured (L-R back row) Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves and Andres Iniesta. ( L-R front row) Luka Modric, Paul Pogba, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts after receiving the Women's World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts after receiving the Women's World Player of the Year award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts after receiving the Women's World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Real Madrid's Ramos and his girlfriend Pilar Rubio arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Ramos and his girlfriend Pilar Rubio arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Real Madrid's Ramos and his girlfriend Pilar Rubio arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Brazil's Kaka unveils the name of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi as winner of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015. At left is FIFA acting President Issa Hayatou. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Brazil's Kaka unveils the name of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi as winner of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015. At left is FIFA acting President Issa Hayatou.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Brazil's Kaka unveils the name of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi as winner of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015. At left is FIFA acting President Issa Hayatou. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Presenter James Nesbitt (L) jokes with nominees of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Presenter James Nesbitt (L) jokes with nominees of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Presenter James Nesbitt (L) jokes with nominees of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 awards. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winner of the 2015 Women's World Player of the Year award, Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (R) and winner of the 2015 Women's World Coach of the Year Jill Ellis of the U.S. react. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Winner of the 2015 Women's World Player of the Year award, Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (R) and winner of the 2015 Women's World Coach of the Year Jill Ellis of the U.S. react.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Winner of the 2015 Women's World Player of the Year award, Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (R) and winner of the 2015 Women's World Coach of the Year Jill Ellis of the U.S. react. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA acting president Issa Hayatou congratulates FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina with winning. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA acting president Issa Hayatou congratulates FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina with winning.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FIFA acting president Issa Hayatou congratulates FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina with winning. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina talks with guests after receiving the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina talks with guests after receiving the World Player of the Year award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina talks with guests after receiving the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Goiano's Wendell Lira of Brazil reacts after receiving the Puskas Award for Best Goal. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Goiano's Wendell Lira of Brazil reacts after receiving the Puskas Award for Best Goal.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Goiano's Wendell Lira of Brazil reacts after receiving the Puskas Award for Best Goal. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Okayama Yunogo Belle's Aya Miyama of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Women's Player of the Year. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Okayama Yunogo Belle's Aya Miyama of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Women's Player of the Year.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Okayama Yunogo Belle's Aya Miyama of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Women's Player of the Year. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Juventus' Paul Pogba and former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Juventus' Paul Pogba and former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (R) arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Juventus' Paul Pogba and former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
British singer Leona Lewis performs during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

British singer Leona Lewis performs during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
British singer Leona Lewis performs during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 award. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., female nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives on red carpet. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., female nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives on red carpet.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Houston Dash's Carli Lloyd of the U.S., female nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives on red carpet. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Germany's Nadine Angerer and her partner Magda (R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Germany's Nadine Angerer and her partner Magda (R) arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Germany's Nadine Angerer and her partner Magda (R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Real Madrid's Luka Modric and his wife Vanja Bosnic (L) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Luka Modric and his wife Vanja Bosnic (L) arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Real Madrid's Luka Modric and his wife Vanja Bosnic (L) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former France national soccer player Christian Karembeu (L) former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (2nd L) and Real Madrid's Marcelo (2nd R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Former France national soccer player Christian Karembeu (L) former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (2nd L) and Real Madrid's Marcelo (2nd R) arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Former France national soccer player Christian Karembeu (L) former Netherlands national soccer player Clarence Seedorf (2nd L) and Real Madrid's Marcelo (2nd R) arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Norio Sasaki of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Coach of the Year, and an unidentified guest arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Norio Sasaki of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Coach of the Year, and an unidentified guest arrive.

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Norio Sasaki of Japan, a nominee for the 2015 FIFA Women's World Coach of the Year, and an unidentified guest arrive. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Mourinho sacked

Mourinho sacked

