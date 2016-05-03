Messi's biggest fan flees
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays with a football at his relatives' home in Quetta, Pakistan, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, shows a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi, (C) an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, posses before playing football with boys at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi (C) wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he poses with members of a youth soccer team at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as his father talks to the media February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he talks with a member of a football team after playing soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he plays soccer February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he arrives at the Football Federation headquarters February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi (C) wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi as he plays soccer with members of a youth football team February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Jack In The Green
Revelers 'unleash the spirit of summer' by 'slaying' Jack in the Green in Britain.
Burning ivory
105 tons of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn burn after it was confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park.
Cruising to Cuba
The first U.S. cruise ship to arrive in Cuba in decades received a warm welcome from Havana residents who gathered at the wharf in the colonial old city.
The last Ringling elephants
The last 11 elephants touring with the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take a final bow, retiring to an elephant conservation in Florida and ending a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.