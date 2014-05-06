Met Costume Gala
Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kate Upton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kate Upton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Carmelo and Lala Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carmelo and Lala Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Erykah Badu. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Erykah Badu. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Hayden Panettiere. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Hayden Panettiere. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joan Smalls and Vera Wang. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joan Smalls and Vera Wang. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models Jourdan Dunn (L) and Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Jourdan Dunn (L) and Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Imogen Poots. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Imogen Poots. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Monica Bellucci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Monica Bellucci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Michelle Monaghan (L) and Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Michelle Monaghan (L) and Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actresses Dianna Agron (L), Stacy Martin (2nd L) Elizabeth Olsen and Gabrielle Union (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actresses Dianna Agron (L), Stacy Martin (2nd L) Elizabeth Olsen and Gabrielle Union (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES -...more
Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Cara Delevigne and Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevigne and Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Karen Elson (L), designer Zac Posen and dancer and model Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Karen Elson (L), designer Zac Posen and dancer and model Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Return to Tattooine
Star Wars fans can walk in the footsteps of Luke Skywalker on the original Tattooine film set in Tunisia.
Celebrities out of wax
Mick Jagger and Edith Piaf are carved from wax in the Grevin Wax Museum's workshop in Paris.
iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet
Celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Time 100 Gala
The red carpet at the Time 100 gala.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.