Met Costume Gala
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lady Gaga is seen with American fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Miley Cyrus and actress Zoe Kravitz (R). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beyonce. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Beiber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kate Elson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Zoe Kravitz and singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former model and creative director of Vogue, Grace Coddington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Madonna. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Amanda Seyfried and actor Justin Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese actress Gong Li. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Larry David. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Behati Prinsloo. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Adrien Brody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Katie Holmes waves. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lee Daniels and Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model and socialite Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Robert Pattenson and FKA twigs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Diane Kruger and actor Joshua Jackson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Alicia Keys and designer Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cher. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat NBA basketball team and wife actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clothing designer Kenneth Cole gestures towards photographers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uma Thurman and designer Andre Balazs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Ansel Elgort. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Musician Sean Coombs and Cassie Ventura. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Marissa Ann Mayer, president and CEO of Yahoo!. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
