Meteorite hits Russia
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov
Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in...more
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinskk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens more
A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Next Slideshows
The Pole of Cold
Photographer Maxim Shemetov spends two weeks in the extreme environment of the Oymyakon valley in northeast Russia, where the coldest temperatures in the...
Crippled cruise ship docks
The stricken Carnival Triumph is towed into an Alabama port.
Violence against women
Victims of violence directed at women and girls.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.