Thu Jul 16, 2015

Mexican drug lord escapes prison

A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. Guzman sparked a massive manhunt after escaping from Altiplano prison on Saturday night in a mile-long underground tunnel that led from his cell into a deserted building, dealing a bitter blow for President Enrique Pena Nieto. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of the opening of a tunnel, which is connected to a warehouse, inside drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of the opening of a tunnel (L), which is connected to a warehouse, and the toilet area inside drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Part of a motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell inside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A view of an opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A view of an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A photographer exits a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A view of hook on opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman (C) is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2014
A view of the back of the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Journalists work inside a warehouse containing a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A view of an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A judicial worker is seen outside a property containing a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Policemen patrol with dogs near Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Mexico's Attorney General Arely Gomez Gonzalez (2nd R) looks into the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A journalist uses a pair of binoculars to look at the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A soldier and policemen keep watch outside a warehouse where a tunnel, connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A policeman inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint outside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, after drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Forensic technicians from Mexico's Attorney General office walk toward a construction where a tunnel, connecting with the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, was located in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
The entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A police officer inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint on an highway in Contepec, in Michoacan state, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
The inside of a property, where the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape was found, is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A box with clothes is seen at a property, where the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape was found, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. . REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A police officer inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint on an highway in Contepec, in Michoacan state, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Police officers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint on an access highway to Mexico City, July 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A policeman inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint outside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, after drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
