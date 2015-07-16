Mexican drug lord escapes prison
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. Guzman...more
A tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of the opening of a tunnel, which is connected to a warehouse, inside drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15,...more
A view of the opening of a tunnel (L), which is connected to a warehouse, and the toilet area inside drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell in the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of...more
Part of a motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015....more
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015....more
A view of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cell inside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where he escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of an opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A photographer exits a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of hook on opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman (C) is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A view of the back of the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Journalists work inside a warehouse containing a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico...more
A view of an area of the tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A judicial worker is seen outside a property containing a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14, 2015....more
Policemen patrol with dogs near Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexico's Attorney General Arely Gomez Gonzalez (2nd R) looks into the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico...more
A journalist uses a pair of binoculars to look at the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, where the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped from, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A soldier and policemen keep watch outside a warehouse where a tunnel, connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A policeman inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint outside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, after drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Forensic technicians from Mexico's Attorney General office walk toward a construction where a tunnel, connecting with the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, was located in Almoloya de Juarez, on...more
The entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/PGR - Attorney General's...more
A police officer inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint on an highway in Contepec, in Michoacan state, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
The inside of a property, where the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape was found, is seen in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12,...more
A box with clothes is seen at a property, where the entrance of a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape was found, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July...more
A police officer inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint on an highway in Contepec, in Michoacan state, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Police officers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint on an access highway to Mexico City, July 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A policeman inspects a passenger bus at a checkpoint outside the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary, after drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman escaped, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
