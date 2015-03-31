Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2015 | 3:53pm BST

Mexican farmerworkers strike

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, March 29, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working conditions in the agricultural region of Baja California, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S., local media reported. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields".
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The labourers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The labourers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered."

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The sign reads, "The labourers are here and we do not leave until our demands are answered." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker kneels next to a fire on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ".

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin ". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries".

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, " Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers speak on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A family of farmworkers eat on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice".

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labour representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
