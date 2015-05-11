Mexican farmworkers strike
Protesters are seen through the broken windshield of a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, Mexico May 9, 2015. This spring, workers who pick strawberries and...more
Protesters stand around a burnt police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Some farmworkers were injured in the clashes, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester is seen wounded in his back after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. Thousands of farmworkers went on strike on March 17 to demand better wages and working...more
Masked protesters hold a metal bar in their hands after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. The Ministry of Labour said in a statement last month that 28,000 workers, most of...more
Protesters stand around a vandalized police vehicle after a confrontation between police and day laborers in the town of San Quintin in Baja California, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmworker holds a white flag as he stands at the side of a road while waiting for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin, Baja California state March 30, 2015....more
Farmworkers sit at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "No more children in the fields". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children of farmworkers rest at the side of a road as their parents wait for news of labor negotiations at Padre Quino neighborhood in San Quintin, Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The shadow of a farmworker is cast upon a sign on the side of a road as workers wait for news of the negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30,...more
A farmworker carries his shoes during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The sign reads, "With San Quintin". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around her face to shield her against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las Casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015....more
A farmworker sits inside a vehicle during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. The words on the window reads, "Just increase our salaries". REUTERS/Edgard...more
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker holds a sign which reads, "Increase our salaries", during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A family of farmworkers eats on the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Farmworkers march during a demonstration in San Isidro on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, in Tijuana in Baja California state, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker walks in front of a fence that separates a neighborhood of fruit workers and the street in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The daughter of a farmworker smiles in front a banner on the side of a road at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. The banner reads, "We want justice". REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Farmworkers drink coffee at the side of a road as they wait for news of negotiations between their labor representatives and government officials at Guerrero neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker eats on the side of the road as they wait for news of the negotiations between their representatives and the government at Graciano neighborhood, in San Quintin in Baja California state, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A farmworker poses for a photo with a handkerchief tied around his face to shield him against the sun and pesticide sprayed on fruits and vegetables in the farms, at Las Casitas neighborhood in San Quintin in Baja California state March 30, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
In Boko Haram's wake
Displaced people return home to Nigeria's northwest after the army cleared out the militant group, but thousands now lack food, shelter, hospitals and schools.
Air strikes in Yemen
Saudi-led air strikes hit military bases, weapons stores and the compound which is home to ex-president Saleh in the capital Sanaa.
Unrest in Burundi
Violence has killed at least 19 people during a crackdown on protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's quest for a third term of office.
Battle deepens Macedonian crisis
Clashes in the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo leave 22 dead, including eight police officers
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.