Mexican massacre protests
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
A demonstrator burns a photograph of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators dismantle fences in front of the ceremonial palace of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators plead with riot police during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
A demonstrator dressed as a revolutionary carries signs on his hat during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators walk past hand imprints during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Ciudad Juarez November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators walk around a drawing of an outlined body at Zocalo Square, during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators look at a burning effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Riot police walk on Zocalo Square after a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators stencil a graffiti during a demonstration for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, in Chilpancingo, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators walk with an effigy of President Enrique Pena Nieto during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
A demonstrator wears a Guy Fawkes mask while holding a sign reading "Pena (Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto) Out" during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators yell slogans while carrying torches during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
A woman cries during a protest in support of 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, in Monterrey November 20, 2014.
Demonstrators hold sketches and a photograph of missing Ayotzinapa students during a protest in San Salvador November 20, 2014.
Masked demonstrators block an access road to the Benito Juarez International airport during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Riot policemen run to block a street to detain masked demonstrators after a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students, near the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City November 20, 2014.
Bolivian students hold banners, with photographs of missing Mexican students from the Ayotzinapa Teachers' Training College in Mexico, during a rally in La Paz, November 20, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Dubai from above
Aerial views of the storied emirate.
Syria in the dark
Syrian neighborhoods face electricity blackouts due to civil war.
Mourning Miss Honduras
The funeral of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia.
Police storm Indian cult compound
Followers of a self-styled "godman" prevent police from arresting the controversial guru, wanted on murder charges.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.