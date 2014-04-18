Edition:
Mexico City rocked by earthquake

<p>City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street, although there were no early reports of major damage. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

Friday, April 18, 2014

<p>Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. The magnitude 7.2 quake was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

<p>People stand on a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>A man carries a young woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>A pregnant woman has her blood pressure measured by a paramedic after she and colleagues were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014.REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>Patients sit together outside a hospital after they were evacuated following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

<p>Paramedics assist a woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a hospital following an earthquake in Puebla April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

<p>City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed in an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>People stand at a staircase after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>A man holds his dog after evacuating an apartment building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

