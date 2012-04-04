Edition:
Mexico decides

<p>A supporter of Josefina Vazquez Mota yells slogans outside a elementary school in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Wednesday, April 04, 2012

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota reacts during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador walks after a meeting on "Agenda Mexico 12.18, security and justice" in Mexico City, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto smiles during a rally to start his presidential campaign in Guadalajara, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota kneels in front of a woman dressed in pre-hispanic clothing during a meeting with supporters in Queretaro, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto listens to his wife Angelica Rivera before his registering as a presidential candidate for the federal elections at the Federal Electoral Institute in Mexico City, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota chats with a couple from inside the house where she lived her childhood in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>A member of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party casts her ballot during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto greets supporters in Puebla, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

<p>A supporter holds a flag as he attends a rally by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Jiutepec, near Cuernavaca, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana </p>

<p>Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plays baseball with his team Amigos (Friends) against the Veterans of Azcapotzalco in Mexico City, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt </p>

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota reaches for a sweet roll during a visit to a boarding school in Apizaco, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>Members of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party queue before casting their ballots during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>A supporter holds up a poster with an image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally outside his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota waves a Mexican flag during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as new delegates for the PRI are being sworn-in in Queretaro, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto smiles before a news conference in Mexico City, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Josefina Vazquez Mota arrives at the building of Federal Electoral Institute on a motorcycle before registering as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in Mexico City, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto stands next to his wife Angelica Rivera on stage after filing for candidacy for his party in Mexico City, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

<p>Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador take part in a rally in Gustavo A Madero district in Mexico City, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya </p>

