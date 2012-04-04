Mexico decides
A supporter of Josefina Vazquez Mota yells slogans outside a elementary school in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A supporter of Josefina Vazquez Mota yells slogans outside a elementary school in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota reacts during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota reacts during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador walks after a meeting on "Agenda Mexico 12.18, security and justice" in Mexico City, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador walks after a meeting on "Agenda Mexico 12.18, security and justice" in Mexico City, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Enrique Pena Nieto smiles during a rally to start his presidential campaign in Guadalajara, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Enrique Pena Nieto smiles during a rally to start his presidential campaign in Guadalajara, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Josefina Vazquez Mota kneels in front of a woman dressed in pre-hispanic clothing during a meeting with supporters in Queretaro, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez
Josefina Vazquez Mota kneels in front of a woman dressed in pre-hispanic clothing during a meeting with supporters in Queretaro, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez
Enrique Pena Nieto listens to his wife Angelica Rivera before his registering as a presidential candidate for the federal elections at the Federal Electoral Institute in Mexico City, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Enrique Pena Nieto listens to his wife Angelica Rivera before his registering as a presidential candidate for the federal elections at the Federal Electoral Institute in Mexico City, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota chats with a couple from inside the house where she lived her childhood in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota chats with a couple from inside the house where she lived her childhood in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A member of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party casts her ballot during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A member of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party casts her ballot during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Enrique Pena Nieto greets supporters in Puebla, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Enrique Pena Nieto greets supporters in Puebla, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A supporter holds a flag as he attends a rally by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Jiutepec, near Cuernavaca, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A supporter holds a flag as he attends a rally by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Jiutepec, near Cuernavaca, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plays baseball with his team Amigos (Friends) against the Veterans of Azcapotzalco in Mexico City, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plays baseball with his team Amigos (Friends) against the Veterans of Azcapotzalco in Mexico City, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
Josefina Vazquez Mota reaches for a sweet roll during a visit to a boarding school in Apizaco, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota reaches for a sweet roll during a visit to a boarding school in Apizaco, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Members of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party queue before casting their ballots during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of Mexico's ruling conservative National Action Party queue before casting their ballots during the primary election to choose the party's presidential candidate in Mexico City, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter holds up a poster with an image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally outside his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A supporter holds up a poster with an image of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally outside his campaign headquarters in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Josefina Vazquez Mota waves a Mexican flag during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Josefina Vazquez Mota waves a Mexican flag during the kick-off of her presidential campaign in Mexico City, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as new delegates for the PRI are being sworn-in in Queretaro, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez
Enrique Pena Nieto gestures as new delegates for the PRI are being sworn-in in Queretaro, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Demian Chavez
Enrique Pena Nieto smiles before a news conference in Mexico City, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Enrique Pena Nieto smiles before a news conference in Mexico City, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Josefina Vazquez Mota arrives at the building of Federal Electoral Institute on a motorcycle before registering as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in Mexico City, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Josefina Vazquez Mota arrives at the building of Federal Electoral Institute on a motorcycle before registering as a presidential candidate for the upcoming elections in Mexico City, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Enrique Pena Nieto stands next to his wife Angelica Rivera on stage after filing for candidacy for his party in Mexico City, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Enrique Pena Nieto stands next to his wife Angelica Rivera on stage after filing for candidacy for his party in Mexico City, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador take part in a rally in Gustavo A Madero district in Mexico City, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Supporters of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador take part in a rally in Gustavo A Madero district in Mexico City, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya