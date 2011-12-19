" /> " />
Mexico's mariachi musicians

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Brenda Lizbeth Paniagua rehearses on the roof of her home after classes at the mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. Mariachis, traditional Mexican musicians whose music originated in the 19th century in the State of Jalisco, play music for paying customers in public places, bars and restaurants, or at weddings and parties, and have recently been declared an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity" by UNESCO. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Brenda Lizbeth Paniagua rehearses on the roof of her home after classes at the mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. Mariachis, traditional Mexican musicians whose music originated in the 19th century in the State of Jalisco, play music for paying customers in public places, bars and restaurants, or at weddings and parties, and have recently been declared an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity" by UNESCO. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Mariachi gets his shoes shined while having breakfast at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Mariachi gets his shoes shined while having breakfast at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students play the trumpet at a mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students play the trumpet at a mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students play the trumpet at a mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Students play the trumpet at a mariachi school in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Women mariachis share a moment backstage before a concert in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Women mariachis share a moment backstage before a concert in Guadalajara in the State of Jalisco December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi plays a guitarron mexicano (Mexican guitarron), a large, 6-string acoustic guitar, while looking for clients at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi plays a guitarron mexicano (Mexican guitarron), a large, 6-string acoustic guitar, while looking for clients at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi stands in the early morning hours near a statue of Santa Cecilia, the patron saint of mariachis, at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi stands in the early morning hours near a statue of Santa Cecilia, the patron saint of mariachis, at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi runs next to a car offering his music to a potential client near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi runs next to a car offering his music to a potential client near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Mariachis sing to their patron saint Santa Cecilia at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Mariachis sing to their patron saint Santa Cecilia at the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Mariachi wearing trousers with silver buttons stands on the Plaza Garibaldi looking for clients in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Mariachi wearing trousers with silver buttons stands on the Plaza Garibaldi looking for clients in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi band plays while riding on a "trajinera" boat in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi band plays while riding on a "trajinera" boat in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Two mariachis look out for clients in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Two mariachis look out for clients in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

Mariachi wait for clients as a bus with tourists drives past, near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Mariachi wait for clients as a bus with tourists drives past, near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi looks for clients as cars drive past near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi looks for clients as cars drive past near the Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi plays his trumpet while while riding on a "trajinera" boat in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, December 19, 2011

A mariachi plays his trumpet while while riding on a "trajinera" boat in the canals of Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

