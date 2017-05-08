Mexico's poppy war
A soldier stands guard beside poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Colonel Isaac Aaron Jesus Garcia (L) speaks to Reuters next to poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Poppy plants are seen in a field before they are destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldier walk in an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier holds a lanced poppy bulb to show how to extract the sap, which is used to make opium, during a military operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lanced poppy bulbs are seen in a field during a military operation to destroy the field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier holds poppy plants after a poppy field was destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers stand guard as they destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A soldier walks among poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers guard an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers sit atop a military vehicle as they arrive for an operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Next Slideshows
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.