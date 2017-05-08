Edition:
Mexico's poppy war

A soldier stands guard beside poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Colonel Isaac Aaron Jesus Garcia (L) speaks to Reuters next to poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Poppy plants are seen in a field before they are destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldier walk in an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A soldier holds a lanced poppy bulb to show how to extract the sap, which is used to make opium, during a military operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Lanced poppy bulbs are seen in a field during a military operation to destroy the field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A soldier holds poppy plants after a poppy field was destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers stand guard as they destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A soldier walks among poppy plants before a poppy field is destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers guard an area where poppy plants are being destroyed during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers destroy poppies during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers destroy poppy plants during a military operation in the municipality of Coyuca de Catatlan in Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers sit atop a military vehicle as they arrive for an operation to destroy a poppy field in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

