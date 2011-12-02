Edition:
Mexico's worst drought in 70 years

Friday, December 02, 2011

A Tarahumara girl walks with empty buckets in Guachochi, Mexico November 30, 2011. Tarahumara Indians are suffering severe shortage of food and water and destroyed crops, according to local media, as Mexico is being battered by its worst drought in seven decades. The drought is affecting almost 70 percent of the country, devastating farm life, and is expected to continue into next year. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Tarahumara girl walks with empty buckets in Guachochi, Mexico November 30, 2011. Tarahumara Indians are suffering severe shortage of food and water and destroyed crops, according to local media, as Mexico is being battered by its worst drought in seven decades. The drought is affecting almost 70 percent of the country, devastating farm life, and is expected to continue into next year. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Cracks are seen in dry earth in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Cracks are seen in dry earth in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A Tarahumara Indian stands with her children in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Tarahumara Indian stands with her children in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Water drips from the tap of an almost empty water tank at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Water drips from the tap of an almost empty water tank at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tarahumara Indians sit on a truck while waiting for a government donation of food in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara Indians sit on a truck while waiting for a government donation of food in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara Indians cross a dried creek in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara Indians cross a dried creek in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The carcass of a cow lies on the ground in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

The carcass of a cow lies on the ground in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A drought-affected wheat field is seen in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A drought-affected wheat field is seen in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tarahumara children sit at home in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara children sit at home in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara Indians sit together as a soldier walks past in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Tarahumara Indians sit together as a soldier walks past in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A resident drinks water provided by a tanker days ago, outside her home at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A resident drinks water provided by a tanker days ago, outside her home at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A Tarahumara Indigenous family sits together in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Tarahumara Indigenous family sits together in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A farmer herds cattle in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer herds cattle in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of a drought-affected rural settlement of El Refugio de los Ibarra in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A view of a drought-affected rural settlement of El Refugio de los Ibarra in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

The feet of a Tarahumara girl are seen in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The feet of a Tarahumara girl are seen in Guachochi November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A resident pours water from a bucket to a barrel at the rural settlement of El Refugio de los Ibarra, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A resident pours water from a bucket to a barrel at the rural settlement of El Refugio de los Ibarra, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A farmer herds his goats in San Jose de la Paila in the state of Coahuila November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A farmer herds his goats in San Jose de la Paila in the state of Coahuila November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

The sun sets over a dry patch of land in Parras de La Fuente in the state of Coahuila November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

The sun sets over a dry patch of land in Parras de La Fuente in the state of Coahuila November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A man turns on the tap of an empty water tank at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A man turns on the tap of an empty water tank at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A farmer stands on the edge of a dam at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A farmer stands on the edge of a dam at the rural settlement of San Jose de los Gonzalez, in the municipality of Galeana, at the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

