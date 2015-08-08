MH370 families seek answers

Policemen gesture toward reporters after people whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. One woman whose daughter was on board...more

Policemen gesture toward reporters after people whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. One woman whose daughter was on board demanded answers. "I want to know what on earth happened to MH370. I want the government to provide something reliable, an adequate and convincing argument to convince us because it's been more than 500 days," said the woman, who asked not to be identified. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

