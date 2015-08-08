Edition:
MH370 families seek answers

A man whose relative was aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is surrounded by policemen near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing as protesting relatives scuffle briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7, 2015. Angry relatives of Chinese passengers aboard a Malaysia Airlines plane missing for more than a year clashed with police in Beijing as French officials extended the search for debris on remote Indian Ocean island beaches. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office August 6, 2015. Investigators on the French-governed island of Reunion have collected a piece of wing that Malaysia has said came from Flight MH370, the first real clue in one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People whose relatives were aboard MH370 kneel and cry in front of the media near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing after they scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7, 2015. The placard reads, "Mom is always here waiting for you, never will give up". MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of them Chinese. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People whose relatives were aboard MH370 kneel in front of the media near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing after they scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy August 7, 2015. The discovery of the piece of wing, known as a flaperon, on a Reunion beach was the first piece of direct evidence that the plane had crashed into the sea but distraught family members in China said they wanted clearer answers and have accused Malaysia of withholding information. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wang Zhuncai (C), whose daughter was aboard MH370, and other family members kneel down in front of media ahead of a briefing given by Malaysia Airlines, in Beijing August 7, 2015. About 50 family members staged a noisy protest near the Malaysian embassy in Beijing and scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the embassy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Zhang Yongli (C), whose daughter was aboard MH370 shouts after protesting relatives scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. "Malaysia, find the passengers," the protesters chanted. Some carried signs that said: "Malaysia hides the truth, Malaysia delays the search". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen gesture toward reporters after people whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. One woman whose daughter was on board demanded answers. "I want to know what on earth happened to MH370. I want the government to provide something reliable, an adequate and convincing argument to convince us because it's been more than 500 days," said the woman, who asked not to be identified. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Zhang Yongli, whose daughter was aboard MH370 pushes a barrier after relatives scuffled briefly with police who stopped them from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. Other relatives pointed to discrepancies in information released by Malaysian and French authorities after the barnacle-covered piece of wing was flown to mainland France for investigation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman whose relative was aboard MH370 holds placard after police stopped protesting relatives from entering a road leading to the Malaysian embassy in Beijing August 7, 2015. Malaysia said on Thursday paint colour and a maintenance seal were matches for MH370, although French authorities have stopped short of declaring a definitive match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People whose relatives were aboard MH370 scuffle briefly with police in Beijing August 7, 2015. The protesters in Beijing said they had gone to the embassy to seek a meeting with Malaysian officials. "We request that the Malaysian government give us an explanation for this," said Cheng Liping, whose husband was on board MH370, referring to the discrepancy. "No one from the Malaysian government has made an appearance." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man whose relative was aboard MH370 breaks into tears after protesting relatives scuffled briefly with police in Beijing August 7, 2015. Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said he understood relatives wanted to know what had happened to their loved ones. "They�re anxious, and we�re also looking for answers," Liow told Reuters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man, whose relative was aboard MH370, holds a placard with strings around his neck during a protest in Beijing August 7, 2015. The Chinese characters on placard read "Malaysia: return my relatives, no talk of compensation". Reunion is about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) west of the primary search area off the southwest coast of Australia and Liow said he would seek expert advice before asking Australia, which is leading the underwater search, to modify its efforts to find where the plane went down. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Malaysia Airlines Beijing office staff member is surrounded as she invites relatives of passengers of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 to the office in Beijing August 6, 2015. Investigators believe that someone may have deliberately switched off the aircraft's transponder, diverted it off course over the Indian Ocean and deliberately crashed into the sea. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman whose relative was aboard MH370 holds a placard as she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office August 6, 2015. France said it was ramping up its search along the coast of Reunion after additional debris, including a plane window and aluminium foil were found. None of the new debris appeared to have come from MH370, a spokesman for Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Zhang Meiling, whose daughter and son-in-law were aboard MH370, holds a placard reading "Mom is always here waiting for you, never will give up", as she cries while she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing office August 6, 2015. The French decision to devote additional planes, helicopters, patrol boats to the area came as Malaysia appealed to Mauritius and Madagascar, near Reunion, to help widen the search. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Relatives of passengers who were aboard MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing August 5, 2015. An initial search of a 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq miles) patch of sea floor has been extended to another 60,000 sq km but Australia has not been asked to extend its search area, Truss' spokesman said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives of passengers who were aboard MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing August 5, 2015. Brian Alexander, a lawyer with U.S. firm Kreindler & Kreindler LLC, which represents 48 families of MH370 passengers from around the world, said the flaperon alone would be unlikely to present enough evidence to inform a legal case about the cause of the crash. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

