Miami swimwear fashion
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models watch from the backstage area as other models do a test run before the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion blogger who calls herself Modiste poses for a portrait during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model walks in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model stands outside of a tent after a practice run before presenting a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model gets her makeup applied before the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Caffe Swimwear collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model stands at the doorway of a tent before a practice run, before presenting a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models prepare to walk on stage during Frankie's Bikinis show in the backstage area at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models run from one backstage area to another during a torrential downpour as they prepare to walk in their next show during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Caffe Swimwear collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Caffe Swimwear collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Caffe Swimwear collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Caffe Swimwear collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models stand in a tent after a practice run before presenting creations by Poko Pano during the Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models run from one backstage area to another during a torrential downpour as they prepare to walk in their next show during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model peeks out from the backstage area as other models do a test run before the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model walks onto the stage from the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman jumps over a puddle as she crosses a street after a torrential downpour in the South Beach part of Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model walks off stage in the backstage area during Frankie's Bikinis show at Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is framed by plants as she presents a creation during the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Gottex collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Belusso collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Belusso collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation of the Belusso collection during Mercedes Benz Swim Fashion Week in Miami July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
