Pictures | Mon Jun 22, 2015 | 12:35pm BST

Michelle Obama's European vacation

First lady Michelle Obama (R) and her daughter Malia visit the Duomo in Milan, Italy June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Sasha (L) and Malia (2nd L) Obama leave Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Michelle Obama poses with members of the staff of the U.S. pavilion, during a visit at the Expo 2015 global fair in Milan, Italy June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Michelle Obama talks with Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese (R) as they arrive to visit Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" painting in Milan, Italy June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Sasha (L) and Malia Obama walk as they arrive at Malpensa airport in Milan, Italy, as part of their European trip June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks during her visit to the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Michelle Obama (2nd R) reacts next to her daughter Malia during a visit at the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Michelle Obama smiles with American chef Mario Batali at James Beard American Restaurant, in Milan, Italy, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Michelle Obama cooks with some American kids at James Beard American Restaurant in Milan, Italy June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive at Stansted Airport, southern England June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Michelle Obama (R) is welcomed by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha at Number 10 Downing Street in London June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Michelle Obama (L) arrives with her daughters Sasha (top not seen) and Malia at Marco Polo airport in Venice, Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Michelle Obama (R) and her daughter Malia visits the Duomo in Milan, Italy June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Michelle Obama reacts as she greets the crowd after arriving at Stansted Airport, southern England June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Michelle Obama embraces a soldier as she arrives to visit the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Michelle Obama holds a U.S. flag made by a child during a visit at the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Michelle Obama visits the U.S. pavilion at the Expo 2015 global fair in Milan, Italy June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Michelle Obama speaks to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A girl holds a Stars and Stripes as she waits for Michelle Obama to speak to pupils during a visit to Mulberry school for girls in London, Britain, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
