Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 7, 2014 | 3:25pm BST

Mickey Rooney: 1920 - 2014

<p>Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is...more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities said. He was 93. He is seen in Los Angeles, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 07, 2014

Actor Mickey Rooney plays a piano at his home in Westlake Village, California, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan (R) arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney kisses the hand of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a garden party celebrating her state visit to the U.S. at the British Embassy in Washington, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney and Jan Rooney in New York December 17, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney smiles in front of his trophies during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney in Deauville, on the Normandy coast September 4, 2000. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008....more

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney accepts the Actor statue on behalf of Queen Latifah for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - in "Life Support" at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation on Capitol Hill in Washington March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney waves from a fire engine during the inaugural parade for President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan pose for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his home in Westlake Village, California February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 07, 2014

Cast members Carl Reiner (L) and Mickey Rooney pose with actor Billy Crystal at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, California July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 20
<p>Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, April 07, 2014

Cast members Mickey Rooney (L) and Jason Segel (2nd L) talk to the Muppets at the "The Muppets" world premiere in Hollywood, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
17 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney jokes with his wife Jan and others as he arrives on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
<p>(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, April 07, 2014

(L-R) Cast members Marvin Kaplan, Jonathan Winters, Stan Freberg and Mickey Rooney pose at a screening of "It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World" in Beverly Hills, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, April 07, 2014

Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Martin Landau (R) pose with a giant film clapper at a press conference in Hollywood, October 29, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Next Slideshows

Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association Awards in Las Vegas.

07 Apr 2014
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

04 Apr 2014
David Letterman retires

David Letterman retires

A look back at some memorable moments in the late night talk show host's career.

04 Apr 2014
Celebrity UN Ambassadors

Celebrity UN Ambassadors

The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the roles.

03 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures