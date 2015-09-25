Edition:
Midnight migrants

A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghani migrant holds his child by his tent next to an open fire as a storm is approaching at a field at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghani migrant holds his child by his tent next to an open fire as a storm is approaching at a field at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
An Afghani migrant holds his child by his tent next to an open fire as a storm is approaching at a field at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees wait for a bus heading to refugee camps in the city of Mytilene, at the village of Mantamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees wait for a bus heading to refugee camps in the city of Mytilene, at the village of Mantamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees wait for a bus heading to refugee camps in the city of Mytilene, at the village of Mantamados on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, sit inside a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, sit inside a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, sit inside a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Afghan migrant who suffers from hypothermia is helped by friends moments after arriving by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant who suffers from hypothermia is helped by friends moments after arriving by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
An Afghan migrant who suffers from hypothermia is helped by friends moments after arriving by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Migrants wait near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Refugees and migrants are seen on a hill following their arrival on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 11, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day, local authorities estimated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants are seen on a hill following their arrival on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 11, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day,...more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Refugees and migrants are seen on a hill following their arrival on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 11, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day, local authorities estimated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant carries a child after crossing the Austrian-Hungarian border into Nickelsdorf, Austria September 21, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A migrant carries a child after crossing the Austrian-Hungarian border into Nickelsdorf, Austria September 21, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A migrant carries a child after crossing the Austrian-Hungarian border into Nickelsdorf, Austria September 21, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants wait to enter Hungary, on the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait to enter Hungary, on the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants wait to enter Hungary, on the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian migrants keep warm around an open fire on the side of a highway near Edirne as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Syrian migrants keep warm around an open fire on the side of a highway near Edirne as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian migrants keep warm around an open fire on the side of a highway near Edirne as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he waits with other migrants to board the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he waits with other migrants to board the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A migrant looks at his mobile phone as he waits with other migrants to board the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest while making their way towards the Greek border, on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Migrants rest while making their way towards the Greek border, on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants rest while making their way towards the Greek border, on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants line up while boarding the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants line up while boarding the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Migrants line up while boarding the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" heading to the port of Piraeus, at the port on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, wait to get onto a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, wait to get onto a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, wait to get onto a bus in the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees camp on a field as lightning strikes during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Refugees camp on a field as lightning strikes during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Refugees camp on a field as lightning strikes during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant holds a child as they wait for a train at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant holds a child as they wait for a train at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A migrant holds a child as they wait for a train at a train station in Tovarnik, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees hurry towards Greece's border with Macedonia as a thunderstorm approaches near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees hurry towards Greece's border with Macedonia as a thunderstorm approaches near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Syrian refugees hurry towards Greece's border with Macedonia as a thunderstorm approaches near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees stand under the rain whille waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants and refugees stand under the rain whille waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants and refugees stand under the rain whille waiting to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant familly waits to board buses on a field near the village of Babska, Croatia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant familly waits to board buses on a field near the village of Babska, Croatia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant familly waits to board buses on a field near the village of Babska, Croatia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
