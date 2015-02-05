Edition:
Midnight surfing in Israel

A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. Some 40 surfers took part in the local competition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surfer stretches before taking part in a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surf board is seen during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Surfers gesture to the judges from the water during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli spectators watch a night-surfing competition in the southern city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A surfer does a handstand on his board during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

