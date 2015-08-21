Migrant clashes in Macedonia

A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. Macedonia moved to cut off the flow of migrants pouring over its southern border with Greece on...more

A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. Macedonia moved to cut off the flow of migrants pouring over its southern border with Greece on Thursday, deploying riot police in armored vehicles and calling out the army under a state of emergency. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

