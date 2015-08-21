Edition:
Migrant clashes in Macedonia

Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Macedonian policemen stand guard in front of migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant reacts as he carries a child during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant reacts after he was injured during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants carry their injured fellow during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants carry their injured fellow during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. Macedonia moved to cut off the flow of migrants pouring over its southern border with Greece on Thursday, deploying riot police in armored vehicles and calling out the army under a state of emergency. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police stand guard in front of migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants gather as they are stopped by Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonian special police guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonian special police guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A Macedonian police officer stands guard on the borderline with Greece as migrants rest on the Greek side of the borders, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian special policemen guard the border as more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter Macedonia near the Gevgelija railway station August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant girl walks on the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

