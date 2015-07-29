Migrant crisis in Calais
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped...more
Migrants make their way through a hole ina fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the...more
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has...more
A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A sweatshirt is stretched over the barbs to protect asylum seekers who climb over the fence near the railroad tracks close to the Channel Tunnel site in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015....more
Migrants walk near the road where lorries pass after they left their hiding spot at the Eurotunnel site early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The hands of a migrant (L) are seen as he argues with a truck driver, reflected in a mirror, as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Migrants walk near trucks blocked on a road which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant receives a medical consultation at a field dispensary set up by the French doctors group Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) at a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Migrants from Eritrea walk near tents as they live in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A migrant from Eritrea looks on a Paris map as he lives in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants from Eritrea look at a magazine as they sit near tents in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The foot of a migrant is seen outside a tent in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014, is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a makeshift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
City employees remove tents and mattresses from the evacuated makeshift tent city, under an elevated metro bridge, where hundreds of migrants, mostly from eastern-Africa found shelter, in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Eurotunnel freight shuttle enters the Channel tunnel in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant is hoisted on top of an industrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France,...more
Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants line up to receive food in front of the Saint-Bernard Church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants get ready to spend the night in front of the Saint-Bernard church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Afghan migrant Rahman Jan Safi, 24, (L) greets an asylum-seeker receiving a haircut at a shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
