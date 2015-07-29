Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015 | 9:30pm BST

Migrant crisis in Calais

Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 33
A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped out in shanty towns in the Calais area have repeatedly tried to board trucks and trains traveling from France to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A glove left by a migrant is seen on razor-wire near train tracks which lead to the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped out in shanty towns in the Calais area have repeatedly tried to board trucks and trains traveling from France to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 33
Migrants make their way through a hole ina fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East after over 600,000 sought refuge in the EU last year.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants make their way through a hole ina fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants make their way through a hole ina fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East after over 600,000 sought refuge in the EU last year.REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 33
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped out in shanty towns in the Calais area have repeatedly tried to board trucks and trains traveling from France to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. Freight and passenger traffic through the rail tunnel has been severely disrupted as migrants camped out in shanty towns in the Calais area have repeatedly tried to board trucks and trains traveling from France to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 33
A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 33
A sweatshirt is stretched over the barbs to protect asylum seekers who climb over the fence near the railroad tracks close to the Channel Tunnel site in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A sweatshirt is stretched over the barbs to protect asylum seekers who climb over the fence near the railroad tracks close to the Channel Tunnel site in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sweatshirt is stretched over the barbs to protect asylum seekers who climb over the fence near the railroad tracks close to the Channel Tunnel site in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 33
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 33
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A migrant inspects a truck during an attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 33
Migrants walk near the road where lorries pass after they left their hiding spot at the Eurotunnel site early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants walk near the road where lorries pass after they left their hiding spot at the Eurotunnel site early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants walk near the road where lorries pass after they left their hiding spot at the Eurotunnel site early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 33
The hands of a migrant (L) are seen as he argues with a truck driver, reflected in a mirror, as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The hands of a migrant (L) are seen as he argues with a truck driver, reflected in a mirror, as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
The hands of a migrant (L) are seen as he argues with a truck driver, reflected in a mirror, as lorries wait in line on the motorway which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Calais, northern France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 33
Migrants walk near trucks blocked on a road which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Migrants walk near trucks blocked on a road which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Migrants walk near trucks blocked on a road which leads to the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
11 / 33
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 33
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 33
A migrant receives a medical consultation at a field dispensary set up by the French doctors group Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) at a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A migrant receives a medical consultation at a field dispensary set up by the French doctors group Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) at a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A migrant receives a medical consultation at a field dispensary set up by the French doctors group Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) at a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 33
Migrants from Eritrea walk near tents as they live in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants from Eritrea walk near tents as they live in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Migrants from Eritrea walk near tents as they live in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 33
A migrant from Eritrea looks on a Paris map as he lives in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A migrant from Eritrea looks on a Paris map as he lives in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A migrant from Eritrea looks on a Paris map as he lives in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 33
Migrants from Eritrea look at a magazine as they sit near tents in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants from Eritrea look at a magazine as they sit near tents in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Migrants from Eritrea look at a magazine as they sit near tents in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 33
The foot of a migrant is seen outside a tent in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The foot of a migrant is seen outside a tent in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
The foot of a migrant is seen outside a tent in a makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 33
An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014, is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014, is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
An identity picture, stamped in Italian with the date 04/10/2014, is seen on the ground at the makeshift camp under a metro bridge in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 33
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a makeshift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a makeshift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a makeshift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 33
City employees remove tents and mattresses from the evacuated makeshift tent city, under an elevated metro bridge, where hundreds of migrants, mostly from eastern-Africa found shelter, in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

City employees remove tents and mattresses from the evacuated makeshift tent city, under an elevated metro bridge, where hundreds of migrants, mostly from eastern-Africa found shelter, in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
City employees remove tents and mattresses from the evacuated makeshift tent city, under an elevated metro bridge, where hundreds of migrants, mostly from eastern-Africa found shelter, in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 33
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 33
An Eurotunnel freight shuttle enters the Channel tunnel in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Eurotunnel freight shuttle enters the Channel tunnel in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An Eurotunnel freight shuttle enters the Channel tunnel in Coquelles, near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
23 / 33
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
24 / 33
A migrant is hoisted on top of an industrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant is hoisted on top of an industrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A migrant is hoisted on top of an industrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
25 / 33
Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
26 / 33
Migrants line up to receive food in front of the Saint-Bernard Church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants line up to receive food in front of the Saint-Bernard Church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants line up to receive food in front of the Saint-Bernard Church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 33
Migrants get ready to spend the night in front of the Saint-Bernard church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants get ready to spend the night in front of the Saint-Bernard church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants get ready to spend the night in front of the Saint-Bernard church in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 33
Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
29 / 33
A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 33
An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
31 / 33
Afghan migrant Rahman Jan Safi, 24, (L) greets an asylum-seeker receiving a haircut at a shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Afghan migrant Rahman Jan Safi, 24, (L) greets an asylum-seeker receiving a haircut at a shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Afghan migrant Rahman Jan Safi, 24, (L) greets an asylum-seeker receiving a haircut at a shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
32 / 33
An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
An Afghan migrant looks out the window of his makeshift shelter at the harbor in Calais, northern France, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Next Slideshows

Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

29 Jul 2015
California's dry farms

California's dry farms

California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought that has cost its farm sector billions, and prompted the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in...

29 Jul 2015
Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Jewish settlers protest planned demolitions in the West Bank.

29 Jul 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.

28 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures