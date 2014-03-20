Edition:
Migrant crossing

<p>An African migrant rests against a fence, next to support tents mounted on Tuesday outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant stretches his arms next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants walk past support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant smokes next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>25-year-old Sissoko gets his head shaved next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants stand in line as they wait to receive temporary identity cards for their stay at a refugee center, outside a police station in Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant wounded after jumping the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, shows his feet as he sits, outside a refugee center in Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains in Morocco near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Pablo from Cameroon poses with a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to reach a would be migrant in Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighboring Morocco March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A Spanish Civil Guard walks past would-be immigrants resting upon arriving at San Lorenzo beach, on Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

<p>Would-be immigrants talk to one another upon arriving at a temporary immigrant holding center after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

<p>An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Moroccan youths watch a ship as it departs Melilla's harbor in Spain's north African enclave December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

