Migrant dinghy crossing
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to her husband Ahmed (L) after been rescued by Greek coast guard May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on Kos following a rescue operation early May 26,2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants...more
Next Slideshows
Torrential floods in Texas
Heavy rains turned streets into rivers in the Lone Star State.
Most powerful women
The most powerful women in the world right now.
Idlib's last stand
Insurgents have taken control of all but a few government strongholds in Syria's northwestern province.
Battle for Yemen
Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.