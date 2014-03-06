Migrant enclave in Spain

Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on February 6 when Spanish Civil Guards fired rubber bullets as immigrants were in the sea attempting to swim to the shore of Ceuta. At least fourteen men died in the February 6 incident when the shots caused panic among the immigrants. REUTERS/Juan Medina