Migrant enclave in Spain

<p>Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to board a would-be migrant on Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Adria from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Gabriel from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Africans migrants stand at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Ibrahim from Cameroon inflates a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Ali from Cameroon manages a shoe insole at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Mustapha from Gambia claims the injuries were sustained by the Moroccan police at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant gets water at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant walks outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta neighborhood "El Principe", March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants queue for lunch inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Mohamed, a 35-year-old from the city of Conakry in Guinea, shows his injuries which he claims were sustained by the Moroccan police in June 2013, in Nador March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant exercises at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant sits in next to clothes lines in a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant walks inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Seydu, a migrant from the city of Conakry in Guinea, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta is seen in Tarajal beach, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on February 6 when Spanish Civil Guards fired rubber bullets as immigrants were in the sea attempting to swim to the shore of Ceuta. At least fourteen men died in the February 6 incident when the shots caused panic among the immigrants. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Manou from Cameroon rests in the sun at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

