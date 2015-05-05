Migrant landing
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to survivors of the journey who arrived...more
A migrant wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants are disembarked from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A barefooted child walks out after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Vega (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marina Militare/Handout
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant disembarks from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants rest after disembarking from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A woman is helped to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from the Italian navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from a merchant ship at the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman is helped to be disembark from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant rests after disembarking from the Italian navy ship Vega in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sit on the deck of Italian navy ship Vega as they wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
