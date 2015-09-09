Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 5:56pm BST

Migrant lodgings

Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 30
Migrants play soccer on the basketball court at the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Migrants play soccer on the basketball court at the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Migrants play soccer on the basketball court at the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 30
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 30
Syrian refugees camp by the port as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" is docked on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees camp by the port as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" is docked on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Syrian refugees camp by the port as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" is docked on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 30
A boy goes upstairs inside Friedland refugee camp, housing about 3,000 refugees, in Friedland, Germany, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A boy goes upstairs inside Friedland refugee camp, housing about 3,000 refugees, in Friedland, Germany, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A boy goes upstairs inside Friedland refugee camp, housing about 3,000 refugees, in Friedland, Germany, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
5 / 30
Migrants play table tennis in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Migrants play table tennis in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants play table tennis in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
6 / 30
Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Migrants sleep at a bus stop after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near Asotthalom, Hungary, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
7 / 30
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 30
A migrant wrapped in a sleeping bag stands in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant wrapped in a sleeping bag stands in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a sleeping bag stands in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 30
A Pakistani migrant sits outside his makeshift shelter near an abandoned hotel packed with refugees and migrants who arrived in the past two weeks after crossing the Aegean Sea in dinghies from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A Pakistani migrant sits outside his makeshift shelter near an abandoned hotel packed with refugees and migrants who arrived in the past two weeks after crossing the Aegean Sea in dinghies from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A Pakistani migrant sits outside his makeshift shelter near an abandoned hotel packed with refugees and migrants who arrived in the past two weeks after crossing the Aegean Sea in dinghies from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 30
A young boy reacts moments after refugees from Syria and Iraq arrived at a refugee center in Champagne-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A young boy reacts moments after refugees from Syria and Iraq arrived at a refugee center in Champagne-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A young boy reacts moments after refugees from Syria and Iraq arrived at a refugee center in Champagne-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 30
A tube of tooth paste and a tooth brush hang outside a makeshift shelter in a field in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A tube of tooth paste and a tooth brush hang outside a makeshift shelter in a field in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A tube of tooth paste and a tooth brush hang outside a makeshift shelter in a field in Calais, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 30
Immigrants stand at the entrance of a container at a detention center in the Amygdaleza suburb of western Athens February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Angelos Christofilopoulos/FOSPHOTOS

Immigrants stand at the entrance of a container at a detention center in the Amygdaleza suburb of western Athens February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Angelos Christofilopoulos/FOSPHOTOS

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Immigrants stand at the entrance of a container at a detention center in the Amygdaleza suburb of western Athens February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Angelos Christofilopoulos/FOSPHOTOS
Close
13 / 30
Asylum seekers wash themselves at a makeshift help center after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Asylum seekers wash themselves at a makeshift help center after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Asylum seekers wash themselves at a makeshift help center after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 30
Syrian refugees sleep under an olive tree at a makeshift refugee center at Kara Tepe, a hilltop about 5 km north of Lesbos island's main town of Mytilene, Greece August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Syrian refugees sleep under an olive tree at a makeshift refugee center at Kara Tepe, a hilltop about 5 km north of Lesbos island's main town of Mytilene, Greece August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Syrian refugees sleep under an olive tree at a makeshift refugee center at Kara Tepe, a hilltop about 5 km north of Lesbos island's main town of Mytilene, Greece August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
15 / 30
A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A migrant walks past prefabricated container houses at the Hal Far Tent Village open center outside Valletta September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 30
A young boy looks through a fence from inside a new reception camp for migrants near the village of Roszke, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A young boy looks through a fence from inside a new reception camp for migrants near the village of Roszke, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A young boy looks through a fence from inside a new reception camp for migrants near the village of Roszke, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
17 / 30
Migrants sleep covered by blankets on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Migrants sleep covered by blankets on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Migrants sleep covered by blankets on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 30
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a make-shift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a make-shift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
An elevated metro bridge provides shelter for migrants who have established a make-shift tent city in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 30
Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 30
Migrants try to shield themselves from stones thrown by other migrants inside a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants try to shield themselves from stones thrown by other migrants inside a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants try to shield themselves from stones thrown by other migrants inside a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 30
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 30
A migrant prays next to his temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A migrant prays next to his temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant prays next to his temporary shelter at "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 30
Workers fix containers at a construction site for a refugee center to house asylum seekers in the Koepenick district of Berlin November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Workers fix containers at a construction site for a refugee center to house asylum seekers in the Koepenick district of Berlin November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Workers fix containers at a construction site for a refugee center to house asylum seekers in the Koepenick district of Berlin November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
25 / 30
A boy wearing a Guy Fawkes mask skates inside a migrant camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A boy wearing a Guy Fawkes mask skates inside a migrant camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A boy wearing a Guy Fawkes mask skates inside a migrant camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
26 / 30
Migrants and local residents are seen at a makeshift camp during a day of solidarity with asylum seekers outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Migrants and local residents are seen at a makeshift camp during a day of solidarity with asylum seekers outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants and local residents are seen at a makeshift camp during a day of solidarity with asylum seekers outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 30
Four-year old refugee Lilas from Syria and her parents walk to their refugee home in Muelheim an der Ruhr after receiving articles for daily use prepared by donors at a distribution centre in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany August 20, 2015 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Four-year old refugee Lilas from Syria and her parents walk to their refugee home in Muelheim an der Ruhr after receiving articles for daily use prepared by donors at a distribution centre in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany August 20, 2015 REUTERS/Ina...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Four-year old refugee Lilas from Syria and her parents walk to their refugee home in Muelheim an der Ruhr after receiving articles for daily use prepared by donors at a distribution centre in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany August 20, 2015 REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
28 / 30
Asylum seekers sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Asylum seekers sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Asylum seekers sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
29 / 30
A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Migrants tripped up

Migrants tripped up

Next Slideshows

Migrants tripped up

Migrants tripped up

A TV camerawoman trips migrants as they run from police in Hungary.

09 Sep 2015
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.

09 Sep 2015
Crossroads of Hungary

Crossroads of Hungary

Hungary is the European Union entry-point for many migrants.

08 Sep 2015
Sandstorm skies

Sandstorm skies

A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.

08 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures