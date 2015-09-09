Migrant lodgings

Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on...more

Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. Hungary has closed its M5 highway after groups of migrants broke through a police cordon at Roszke on the border with Serbia on Wednesday and set off on foot towards the motorway, police said on their website. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

