Migrant Mediterranean
Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. A wooden sailboat carrying dozens of immigrants ran aground...more
Syrian refugee Mohamed from Idlib kisses his 2-month-old daughter Malak as a group of Syrian refugees arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. More than 430,000 refugees and...more
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency called for decent mass reception centers to be set up immediately in Greece, Italy and...more
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015....more
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. The Geneva-based International Organization for Migration said a record 432,761 refugees and migrants...more
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. The IOM said an estimated 309,356 people had arrived by sea in Greece as of...more
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Fifty prefabricated family homes have arrived in the Greek island of Lesbos, and a...more
Two Syrian refugees sit at the dock of the port of Kos as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" backs into the quay on the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. About half of those crossing the Mediterranean are Syrians fleeing civil war, a...more
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Afghans, Eritreans, Nigerians and Somalis compose the other four largest groups of nationalities in the human tide seeking European shores. REUTERS/Antonio...more
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett...more
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant (L) wears his prosthesis as migrants arrive on the Italian navy ship Orione at Porto Empedocle in Sicily February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee boy plays with a teddy bear following his arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant wrapped in a white a blanket stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant woman holds a child following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Syrian refugee family runs to buses while disembarking the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015....more
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants climb a slope moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A man throws a rope to Syrian refugees swimming towards a beach after abandoning a dinghy with a broken engine on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August...more
The "Door of Europe" monument, which commemorates migrants who died on their journey, is seen on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa February 19, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
