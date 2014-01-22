Migrant protests in Israel
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues...more
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. Israel passed a law three weeks ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants gather for the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations against Israel's detention policy toward migrants at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants gather for the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations against Israel's detention policy toward migrants at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants take part in a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in south Tel Aviv, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant rests at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant rests at Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk amongst pigeons near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant sits with compatriots on the third day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant sits with compatriots on the third day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant boy holds a sign near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park on the third day of protests by African migrants against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant boy holds a sign near Tel Aviv's Levinsky park on the third day of protests by African migrants against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants, mostly women and their children, shout slogans during a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants near the offices of the United Nation's refugees agency in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants, mostly women and their children, shout slogans during a protest against Israel's detention policy toward migrants near the offices of the United Nation's refugees agency in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants gesture during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African migrants gesture during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant takes part in a protest opposite the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An African migrant takes part in a protest opposite the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An African migrant sits with compatriots during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant sits with compatriots during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants lean against a fence in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
African migrants lean against a fence in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park during protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant gestures during a protest, held by women and children of the migrant community, against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant gestures during a protest, held by women and children of the migrant community, against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in Tel Aviv, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An African migrant holding a candle takes part in a rally against the Israeli government for civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An African migrant holding a candle takes part in a rally against the Israeli government for civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants holds candles and placards as they rally against the Israeli government for their civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants holds candles and placards as they rally against the Israeli government for their civil rights, in Tel Aviv, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants stand next to a bus as they are offered a one-way ride to a nearby city after abandoning a detention facility in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants stand next to a bus as they are offered a one-way ride to a nearby city after abandoning a detention facility in the southern Israeli desert, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Flooding in Philippines
Torrential rain strikes the southern island of Mindanao.
In the cold again
A deep freeze and snow return to the Midwest and East Coast.
Restoring antique cars
Inside the for antique automobile workshops of White Post Restoration in Virginia.
Chanel haute couture
Karl Lagerfeld presents his haute couture collection for French fashion house Chanel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.