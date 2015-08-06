Migrant rescue off Libyan coast

Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations...more

Migrants' belongings litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the international non-governmental organizations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

