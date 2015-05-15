Migrant rescue off Sicily

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from...more

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

