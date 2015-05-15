Edition:
Migrant rescue off Sicily

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board at Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo as their boat is left to adrift off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boy, part of group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit in a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boy with his face covered, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, looks out from a manhole on a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans board during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans board during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women and children, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sleep after being rescued aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hand of a migrant, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, is seen from a manhole in a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, sit aboard the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Children, part of a group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans, are helped to board by the military of the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo during a rescue operation off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans on board a boat are seen next to an Italian marine ship (top) during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo (not pictured) off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

