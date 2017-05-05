Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 5, 2017 | 11:00pm BST

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Migrants sing in celebration after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
1 / 16
A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A baby migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
2 / 16
Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Migrants are brought to the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean in international waters, north off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 16
Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Child migrants wait to be brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 16
Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Migrants stand on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 16
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 16
A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A child migrant is brought onto the Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 16
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 16
A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A baby migrant rests near its mother on the Phoenix after a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 16
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A migrant rests on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 16
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A migrant rests on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 16
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Migrants look out towards the Maltese island of Gozo as the Phoenix makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
14 / 16
Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Migrants rest on the Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 16
A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A crew member stands on the deck of the Phoenix after sunset in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Next Slideshows

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

05 May 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 May 2017
Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

05 May 2017
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to...

05 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast