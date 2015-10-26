Migrant road through Slovenia
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. European leaders agreed to cooperate to manage migrants crossing the Balkans but offered no quick fix to a crisis...more
A group of migrants wait to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A group of migrants wait to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A waiter serves a pizza as he carries a migrant boy back to the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A girl looks on as resting migrants are seen in a street mirror after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman and three children rest on the ground after migrants crossed the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants fight with each other after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Two migrant children wait at the Austrian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police officers escort Fatima from Syria (front) and other migrants as they make their way on foot after crossing the Croatian-Slovenian border, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A Slovenian police officer saves a child as a crowd of migrants attempts to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant carries a baby after crossing the border from Croatia near Rigonce, Slovenia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A young girl touches the riot shield of a police officer as she and other migrants make their way on foot after crossing the border from Croatia, in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant talks to Slovenian police officers at the exit of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk in Slovenia after passing through the Croatian village of Kljuc Brdovecki, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants rest at the Austrian Slowenian border near the village of Spielfeld, Austria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants' children keep themselves warm around a fire after crossing the border from Croatia in Rigonce, Slovenia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk towards the Austrian border after arriving by train in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk from Dobova towards a transit camp in Brezice, Slovenia October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
