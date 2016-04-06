Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 9:20pm BST

Migrant threatens suicide in Greece

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant climbs a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Pakistani migrant (front) threatens to hang himself from a utility pole as another tries to hold him during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Greek police officer (bottom) tries to convince a Pakistani migrant, who threatened to hang himself, to leave a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
