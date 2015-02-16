Edition:
Migrant tide

A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A rescue worker (R) checks migrants as they arrive on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on two flotsams at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A migrant waits to disembark from "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A child wears mittens as she arrives with her mother on the boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants sit on the Italian Navy patrol ship Spica, as they arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Migrants sits on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A shoe used by a migrant is pictured on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Life jackets used by migrants are seen left on a flotsam at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Migrants stand on the "Fiorillo" Coast Guard vessel as they arrive at the Porto Empedocle harbour, Italy, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants (L) are photographed by Italian police after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Migrants arrives by boat "Nos Taurus Genova" at the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A migrant is helped by Red Cross assistants as he arrives at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Migrants arrive by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A migrant (2nd R) is surrounded by Italian police, who were not wearing uniforms, after arriving by boat at the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
