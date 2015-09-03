Migrant train leaves Budapest

A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015, as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. Over 2,000 migrants, many of them refugees...more

A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015, as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. Over 2,000 migrants, many of them refugees from conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, had been camped in front of the Keleti Railway Terminus, closed to them by authorities saying European Union rules bar travel by those without valid documents. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

