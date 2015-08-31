Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 31, 2015 | 11:55pm BST

Migrant train through Austria

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five traffickers in a clampdown that followed last week's gruesome discovery of 71 dead migrants in a truck. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. Austrian authorities toughened controls along the country's eastern borders stopping hundreds of refugees and arresting five traffickers in a clampdown that followed last week's gruesome discovery of 71 dead migrants in a truck. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Hungarian police officers walk along a train heading for Austria with migrants on board and stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travelers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Travelers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants jostle for positions to board a train as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian police speak to people waiting to buy train tickets a the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Travelers sit on a platform as they wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Travelers board a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A boy sleeps in a train to Austria at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A Hungarian police officer gestures to travelers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Children sleep on the floor as their families wait for a train to Austria at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
